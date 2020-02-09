Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.99.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

