SDL (LON:SDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $543.28

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $543.28 and traded as high as $628.00. SDL shares last traded at $624.00, with a volume of 16,306 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of SDL from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $567.58 million and a P/E ratio of 33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 602.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 544.02.

About SDL (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

