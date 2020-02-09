SDL (LON:SDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $543.28

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $543.28 and traded as high as $628.00. SDL shares last traded at $624.00, with a volume of 16,306 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of SDL from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $567.58 million and a P/E ratio of 33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 602.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 544.02.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

