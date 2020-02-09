Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Positive Rating from SunTrust Banks

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

NYSE SAIC opened at $92.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $69.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

