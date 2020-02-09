Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 576,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,886. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

