Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.84% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $33,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 209,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $40.88.

