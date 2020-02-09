Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.85. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scholastic by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

