Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 14648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPPJY shares. ValuEngine raised Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

