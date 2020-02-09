Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.05-6.05 for the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,212. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.