Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $955.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $955.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $958.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $953.60 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $945.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 280.25% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 2,449,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,712. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.