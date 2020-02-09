salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 29,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,218,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $523,380,000 after buying an additional 261,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,910,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $190.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 197.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $97,321.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,589.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,753 shares of company stock worth $77,421,037. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

