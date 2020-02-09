Sai Tops One Day Volume of $3.38 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sai token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.79 or 0.05789226 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023716 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039058 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

Sai is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.