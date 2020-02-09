SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.54

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 64935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

SAFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAFRAN/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

