Safestore (LON:SAFE) Downgraded by Numis Securities to “Hold”

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAFE. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 794 ($10.44).

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 798 ($10.50) on Wednesday. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 557 ($7.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 793.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 708.66. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

