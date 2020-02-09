Safestore (LON:SAFE) Downgraded by Numis Securities to “Hold”

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAFE. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Safestore to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 794 ($10.44).
LON:SAFE opened at GBX 798 ($10.50) on Wednesday. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 557 ($7.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 793.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 708.66. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
