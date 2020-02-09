Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.