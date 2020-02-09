S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 29.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

