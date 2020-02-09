Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Issue Dividend of $0.56

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ryder System to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. 573,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,518. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

