Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Incyte worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,155. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

INCY stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

