Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,268 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Comerica worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 107,003 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Comerica by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Comerica by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

