Roth Capital Boosts Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $40.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Sitime alerts:

Shares of Sitime stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14. Sitime has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.86 million and a PE ratio of -49.21.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sitime will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,902,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.