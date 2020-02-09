Roth Capital Boosts Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $40.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.20.
Shares of Sitime stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14. Sitime has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.86 million and a PE ratio of -49.21.
In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,902,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
