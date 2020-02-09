Rise (RISE) Hits Market Cap of $590,051.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Rise has a market cap of $590,051.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. In the last week, Rise has traded up 157.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00049276 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000557 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001721 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,994,747 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

