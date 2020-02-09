Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $29.56 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, C2CX, Gate.io and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00014614 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, C2CX, Huobi, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network, OKEx, Bittrex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

