Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to Raise $150 Million in IPO

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) plans to raise $150 million in an IPO on Thursday, February 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Revolution Medicines generated $48.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $56.9 million. Revolution Medicines has a market-cap of $793.5 million.

J.P. Morgan, Cowen, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Revolution Medicines provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit elusive, high-value frontier targets within notorious growth and survival pathways, with particular emphasis on the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. We define frontier targets as proteins that play an important role in cancer and for which there is either: (1) no approved drug that directly inhibits it, or (2) one or more approved drugs that directly inhibit it but through a mechanism of action that may not enable suppression of the full range of its biologic contributions to cancer. “.

Revolution Medicines was founded in 2014 and has 90 employees. The company is located at 700 Saginaw Drive, Redwood City, CA 94063, US and can be reached via phone at (650) 481-6801 or on the web at http://www.revmed.com.

