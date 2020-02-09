Revain (R) Price Hits $0.0363 on Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, OKEx, BitForex and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Revain has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and $1.00 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Cryptopia, BitFlip, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, OKEx, BitForex, YoBit, Kuna and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

