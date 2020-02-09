Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

REPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,454. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $14,971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhodes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500. 63.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

