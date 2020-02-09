Remme Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Remme has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, DEx.top, Hotbit and Gate.io. Remme has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $93,550.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.93 or 0.05786691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023717 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00120058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039480 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex, Hotbit, Kuna and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

