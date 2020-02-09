Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $192,370,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

