Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. 557,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

