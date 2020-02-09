Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 546 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

MDT traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $118.95. 3,946,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,997. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.