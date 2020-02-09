Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Danaher by 179.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 229,851 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Danaher by 83.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Danaher by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $161.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,143. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

