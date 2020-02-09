Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.86. 2,373,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,939. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.