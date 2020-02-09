Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,004 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,185,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

