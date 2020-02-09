Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.29. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

