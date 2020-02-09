Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Issues Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $7.98 on Friday, reaching $381.87. 1,172,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $40,251,748. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.16.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

