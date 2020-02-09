Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,046 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after buying an additional 889,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 499,649 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $10,371,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 416.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 105,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 84,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 135.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 253,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.