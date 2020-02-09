Redwood Investments LLC Sells 89,843 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,843 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $35,941,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,529,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $15,061,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,677. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

