Redwood Investments LLC Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,753 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $1,655,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100,000 shares of company stock worth $241,546,950.

Palomar stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 286,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

