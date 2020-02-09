Redwood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 597,901 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 597,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,489,000. NeoGenomics comprises approximately 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.57% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $4,238,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. First Analysis downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 558,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,019. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,120.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $4,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,283,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,986,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,778 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

