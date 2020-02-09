Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from to in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. 629,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,283,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,892,000 after acquiring an additional 399,811 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 70,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

