RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.