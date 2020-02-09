Rankingball Gold (RBG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,451.00

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Rankingball Gold has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

