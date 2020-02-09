Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Rank Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RNK opened at GBX 297 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.14. Rank Group has a 52 week low of GBX 144 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.50 ($3.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

In related news, insider Christopher Bell bought 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.