Ralph Lauren’s (RL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Shares of RL stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.34. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,351 shares of company stock worth $24,197,085 in the last three months. 34.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

