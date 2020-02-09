Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,351 shares of company stock worth $24,197,085. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.