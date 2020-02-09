Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.70 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.34.

NASDAQ QTT opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Qutoutiao by 339.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Qutoutiao by 134.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

