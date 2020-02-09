Quasarcoin Price Down 5% This Week (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $703,370.00 and approximately $3,268.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047763 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,383,518 coins and its circulating supply is 168,383,518 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

