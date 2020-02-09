QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 169.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $87.42. 10,725,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241,923. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

