Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.63

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $14.93. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 5,200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

