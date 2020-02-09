Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

