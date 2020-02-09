Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 4,508 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 9,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 273,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $489,112,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEOH stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Several analysts have commented on MEOH shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

