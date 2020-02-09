Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,796 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,625,000 after purchasing an additional 143,226 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFO opened at $80.42 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $2,154,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,676.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

